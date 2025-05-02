Rutgers Baseball versus Illinois Fighting Illini Series Preview

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back home for their upcoming Big Ten weekend series. The Scarlet Knights will host the Illinois Fighting Illini at Bainton Field in a three-game weekend series.
Rutgers has won three out of their last four games, including a series win versus the Ohio State Buckeyes. Illinois has been one of the best Big Ten teams this season. Illinois has a 26-16 record and a 12-9 conference record. Here is the series preview between Rutgers and Illinois.
TV/STREAM/WHEN/WHERE....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
STREAM: BTN+
WHERE: Bainton Field (1,500) - Piscataway, New Jersey
WHEN....
GAME ONE: Friday at 1:00pm ET
GAME TWO: Friday - 40 Mins After Game 1
GAME THREE: Saturday at 12:00pm ET
Illinois Fighting Illini
The Fighting Illini will be led by their head coach, Dan Hartleb, who enters his 20th season leading the program.
Illinois pitching staff will be led by their junior right-handed pitcher Tyler Schmitt. The former UW-La Crosse transfer has been a quality addition to Illini pitching staff. So far this year, he's made 11 starts and posted a 4-2 record with a 4.21 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, and a .259 opponent batting average.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Regan Hall will get the nod for the Fighting Illini in game two of Friday's doubleheader. Hall has made 10 appearances (8 starts) and posted a 6-2 record with a 4.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched. As of now, Illinois has not announced a starting pitcher for the series finale.
At the plate, the Fighting Illini are considered one of the best-hitting teams in the Big Ten Conference, ranking third in the conference for batting average. They also rank fourth in slugging percentage and OPS.
Sophomore outfielder Collin Jennings is the best power hitter for Illinois, slashing .342/.440/.746 with 39 hits, nine doubles, 11 home runs, 48 RBIs, and a team-high 1.186 OPS. They also have senior outfielder Vytas Valincius leading the offense while slashing .358/.426/.553 with 57 hits, 13 doubles, six home runs, a team-high 50 RBIs, and a .979 OPS. Two other Fighting Illini to watch in the series are Kyle Schupmann and Jack Zebig.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The Scarlet Knights are looking to stay hot after winning their series versus Ohio State last weekend and earning a big midweek win over UConn earlier in the week.
True freshman right-handed pitcher Landon Mack will get the nod for the Scarlet Knights in the series opener on Friday and he has been terrific on the mound. On the year, Mack has posted a 4-5 record with a 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, a .243 opponent batting average, a 2.0 BB/9, and a 4:1 strikeout to walk ratio.
Redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Justin Shadek will get the start for the Scarlet Knights in the second of Friday's double header. He has posted a 3-3 record with a 7.29 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched. Rutgers has not announced a starting pitcher for the series finale.
The Scarlet Knights offense has improved a bit over the past few weeks, ranking with the Top Ten in the Big Ten Conference for team batting. Junior outfielder Trevor Cohen continues to lead the Scarlet Knights, slashing .362/.437/.486 with a team-high 67 hits, 18 doubles, one home run, 29 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and a .923 OPS.
Sophomore first baseman Ty Doucette has provided most of the power for the team, as the corner infielder is slashing .324/.410/.495 with 61 hits, five doubles, a team-high nine home runs, 41 RBIs, and a .905 OPS. Two other Rutgers hitters to watch in the series are Peyton Bonds and Yomar Carreras.
