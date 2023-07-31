Rutgers Athletics has announced a new three to five-year partnership with Middlesex County today to build a brand new multi-purpose facility (Middlesex Park) that will serve as the future home of the Scarlet Knights baseball program starting in 2026.

This new multi-purpose facility will be located in Edison, New Jersey on the campus of Middlesex College which is less than a 15 minute drive from New Brunswick.

The venue will feature several Rutgers amenities according to the press release, as it will feature locker rooms, air-conditioned batting and pitching tunnels, and top-tier broadcast streaming capabilities suitable for all major networks.

Along with all that, the multi-purpose facility will be used in a variety of different ways as the venue will also be used for soccer, lacrosse and concerts as the Middlesex County aims to make this a “premier destination for sports and recreation in New Jersey and the region” according to the release.

Now according to sources, this won’t prevent Rutgers Athletics from making upgrades to Bainton Field down the line and there is also no set number of games we have to play at the new venue so there will likely be some sort of split for the games.