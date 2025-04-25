Rutgers Football LB Mohamed Toure Set To Enter Transfer Portal

The 6-foot-2, 236-pounds linebacker will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Rutgers Football' transfer portal exodus has continued tonight, with senior linebacker Mohamed Toure taking to social media to announce his intentions to enter the Transfer portal after five seasons as a Scarlet Knight.

The Pleasantville High School alumni was the lone remaining recruit from the 2019 recruiting class, verbally announcing his commitment to the Scarlet Knights back in August of 2018.

He was rated as a three-star prospect with Boston College, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, UCF, Virginia, Wake Forest and Wisconsin being the other high-major programs offering Toure.

As a freshman in 2019, Toure only appeared in two games before redshirting. A year later as a sophomore, Toure appeared in all nine of the games during the shortened COVID season where he finished with a team high 4.5 sacks.

In 2021, Toure would move down to defensive end where he played in all 13 games (5 starts) and once again led the team in sacks with another 4.5 total. He would go on to miss the entire 2022 season after suffering an ACL injury in preseason.

Luckily for Toure, he bounced back in 2023 and moved back to linebacker, playing in all 13 games while making eight total starts. For the third time in four years, Toure once again led the team in sacks with 4.5 total once again.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Toure announced his return for the 2024 season, but once again tore his ACL causing him to miss the season. He now has one year left and plans to use it elsewhere for the 2025 season after being granted a medical redshirt.