Rutgers Football lands Kent State Transfer DT Oliver Billotte

Rutgers Football has added another Transfer Portal addition today, as former Kent State University defensive tackle Oliver Billotte took to social media to announce his commitment.

As a recruit, Billotte was ranked a 5.4, two-star and hails from Clearfield High School where he was coached by Tim Janocko, the father of former Rutgers Football player and current Seattle Seahawks QBs coach Andrew Janocko. He would go on to commit to Kent State back in October 2021.

As a true freshman in 2022, Billotte appeared in 12 games as a true freshman and went on to earn the starting role in 2023. In both of those years, he played under defensive line coach Colin Ferrell, who has been with the Scarlet Knights coaching staff since the 2024 season.

Billotte was once again a starter for the 2024 season, but ended up suffering an injury in late September that would cause him to miss the remainder of the year.

Looking back at his 2023 season, he finished with 30 total tackles (13 solo), two tackles for loss and 1.0 sack on the year. According to PFF, he finished with a 53.7 overall grade, a 78.4 tackling grade and a 61.3 pass rush grade.

Billotte joins the Scarlet Knights with one year of eligibility remaining.