Rutgers Football lands Long Island Transfer OL Moshood Giwa

Rutgers Football has added their first Transfer Portal addition of the spring cycle today, as former Long Island University offensive lineman Moshood Giwa took to social media to announce his commitment.

Giwa is listed at 6-foot-6, 302-pounds prospect and hails from Staten Island, New York, where he played at Moore Catholic High School before enrolling at Long Island University.

Out of high school, Giwa was unranked and spent two seasons at Long Island University, where he redshirted in 2023 before starting in 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2024, four of which were at right tackle and eight at left tackle. He also earned Phil Steele Freshman Second Team All-American honors.

According to PFF, he finished with a 65.9 overall grade, an 85.0 pass block grade and a 53.9 run block grade. Out of all the games last season, his best according to PFF came against TCU down in Texas where he graded out with a 73.6 overall, 83.3 pass block and 67.6 run block grade.

Giwa joins the Scarlet Knights with three years of eligibility remaining.