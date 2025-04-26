TKR POD: Rutgers adds Two Transfers, Loses Mo Toure + Portal Recruit Scoop

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the two latest additions to Rutgers Football in LIU transfer OT Moshood Giwa (1:30) and Kent State transfer DT Oliver Billotte (9:30).

They then break down what else Rutgers is up to in the portal, discussing LBs Kamal Bonner, Shay Taylor and Michael Short as well as other positions they are targeting in the spring window (16:00).

They close by discussing Mohamed Toure entering the portal and what it means for Rutgers this season (26:00).