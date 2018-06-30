Rivals Analyst Friedman Talks Rutgers Targets At Five-Star Challenge
Earlier this week, Rivals hosted it’s annual five-star challenge event over at the Mercedes Benz Stadium down in Atlanta, Georgia. The event consists of some of the top prospects from around the en...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news