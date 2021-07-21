Rutgers Wrestling currently has two verbal commits in the class of 2022 in Brandan Chletsos and Brian Soldano, but they are far from done in that class as they have a couple other targets still on the board.

TKR wrestling analyst Lex Knapp takes a look at some of those top 2022 targets along with some of the program's top recruits the staff is looking at in 2023.

