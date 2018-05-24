Quick look at how the Rutgers Baseball team fared this season
Now that the Rutgers baseball season is over, The Knight Report decided to take a quick look at how the Scarlet Knights fared this season.
The baseball teams season ended on Saturday as the team suffered a series loss vs. the No. 11 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers. The team only played two games due to a rain out for the third game that was supposed to take place on Saturday afternoon.
Despite a couple of tough series losses, the Scarlet Knights also had some bright spots this season snagging some solid wins against big time programs.
Programs that Rutgers won the series versus this season:
- Army (Sweep)
- #27 Florida Gulf Coast
- La Salle
- Michigan State
- Nebraska
- Old Dominion (Sweep)
- Penn State
Hitting stats from the nine starters this season:
|Year
|Position
|Name
|Average/HRs/RBIS
|
JR
|
Catcher
|
Nick Matera
|
303avg, 5HRs, 35RBIs
|
R-SR
|
First baseman
|
Chris Folinusz
|
.284avg, 3HRs, 34RBIs
|
SO
|
Second baseman
|
Kevin Welsh
|
.243avg, 21RBIs
|
R-FR
|
Shortstop
|
Dan DiGeorgio
|
.277avg, 1HR, 25RBIs
|
JR
|
Third Baseman
|
Carmen Sclafani
|
.287avg, 3HRs, 19RBIs
|
FR
|
Left Fielder
|
Mike Nyisztor
|
.249avg, 31RBIs
|
JR
|
Center Fielder
|
Jawuan Harris
|
.246avg, 2HRs, 28RBIs
|
JR
|
Right Fielder
|
Luke Bowerbank
|
.303avg, 26RBIs
|
SR
|
Designated Hitter
|
Kyle Walker
|
.286avg, 2HRs, 14RBIs
Pitching stats from the top five starters this season:
|Year
|Name
|Pitching Stats
|
SR
|
John O'Reilly
|
(5W--4L) 86.1IP, 43SO, 5.32 ERA
|
FR
|
Harry Rutkowski
|
(4W--6L) 64.0IP, 54SO, 5.34 ERA
|
SO
|
Eric Reardon
|
(4W--2L) 33.0IP, 23SO, 5.25 ERA
|
SR
|
Karl Blum
|
(0W--5L) 37.1IP, 25SO, 6.27 ERA
|
SO
|
Eric Heatter
|
(1W--2L) 30.2IP, 26SO, 4.27 ERA
The Scarlet Knights will be adding ten prospects to the team next season. Seven players from New Jersey, one from New York, one from Illinois, and one from Florida. More on those prospects here.