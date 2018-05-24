Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-24 06:00:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Quick look at how the Rutgers Baseball team fared this season

Cvfplmhqhwybbxnhrxee
Richard Schnyderite
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Now that the Rutgers baseball season is over, The Knight Report decided to take a quick look at how the Scarlet Knights fared this season.

The baseball teams season ended on Saturday as the team suffered a series loss vs. the No. 11 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers. The team only played two games due to a rain out for the third game that was supposed to take place on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a couple of tough series losses, the Scarlet Knights also had some bright spots this season snagging some solid wins against big time programs.

Programs that Rutgers won the series versus this season:

- Army (Sweep)

- #27 Florida Gulf Coast

- La Salle

- Michigan State

- Nebraska

- Old Dominion (Sweep)

- Penn State

Hitting stats from the nine starters this season:

Season Batting Stats
Year Position Name Average/HRs/RBIS

JR

Catcher

Nick Matera

303avg, 5HRs, 35RBIs

R-SR

First baseman

Chris Folinusz

.284avg, 3HRs, 34RBIs

SO

Second baseman

Kevin Welsh

.243avg, 21RBIs

R-FR

Shortstop

Dan DiGeorgio

.277avg, 1HR, 25RBIs

JR

Third Baseman

Carmen Sclafani

.287avg, 3HRs, 19RBIs

FR

Left Fielder

Mike Nyisztor

.249avg, 31RBIs

JR

Center Fielder

Jawuan Harris

.246avg, 2HRs, 28RBIs

JR

Right Fielder

Luke Bowerbank

.303avg, 26RBIs

SR

Designated Hitter

Kyle Walker

.286avg, 2HRs, 14RBIs

Pitching stats from the top five starters this season:

Season Pitching Stats
Year Name Pitching Stats

SR

John O'Reilly

(5W--4L) 86.1IP, 43SO, 5.32 ERA

FR

Harry Rutkowski

(4W--6L) 64.0IP, 54SO, 5.34 ERA

SO

Eric Reardon

(4W--2L) 33.0IP, 23SO, 5.25 ERA

SR

Karl Blum

(0W--5L) 37.1IP, 25SO, 6.27 ERA

SO

Eric Heatter

(1W--2L) 30.2IP, 26SO, 4.27 ERA

The Scarlet Knights will be adding ten prospects to the team next season. Seven players from New Jersey, one from New York, one from Illinois, and one from Florida. More on those prospects here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}