Now that the Rutgers baseball season is over, The Knight Report decided to take a quick look at how the Scarlet Knights fared this season.

The baseball teams season ended on Saturday as the team suffered a series loss vs. the No. 11 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers. The team only played two games due to a rain out for the third game that was supposed to take place on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a couple of tough series losses, the Scarlet Knights also had some bright spots this season snagging some solid wins against big time programs.

Programs that Rutgers won the series versus this season:

- Army (Sweep)

- #27 Florida Gulf Coast

- La Salle

- Michigan State

- Nebraska

- Old Dominion (Sweep)

- Penn State

Hitting stats from the nine starters this season: