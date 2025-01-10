WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on concerns for toughness and effort: “I am concerned about a lot, but we have shown signs of being tough in our effort. We have gotten this game to a five-point difference after not playing well at all. Then, we just do not finish. So, we have to figure that out for sure. We are getting a bit better. We did some things defensively, but our offense did not put us in the position to get things done.”

Coach Pikiell on on Dylan Harper's health: “It has been a journey. He practiced yesterday so that was the first good practice that he has had. It is a work in progress. He is tough but we will get him back. He has not practiced in Seven days so it can be tough. Hopefully, he will continue to feel more like himself in the weeks ahead.”

Coach Pikiell on fear of not making the NCAA Tournament: “No, I do not worry about that. I worry about UCLA that we are playing next week. I want to get these guys to play well. They are terrific. I talk to everyone from everywhere, and they are great. There is a lot of basketball season left, we need to focus on working on that. I have been on both ends of the decision spectrum in terms of the Big 10 Tournament. We were the last ones in One year and the first ones out the next. This is an unbelievable league with many opportunities left so we have to focus on that for now. When I took this job, it was during a 30-year NCAA drought. I have been a part of losing streaks so I am well aware of what is on the line. Luckily, Selection Sunday is 66 days from now. It is not today. These guys can take these opportunities and turn their season around. But, we have to get there first.”

Brian Baldinger on Kyonte Hamilton so far in Hula Bowl practices: "6-3, 300lbs. They were doing some half line drills with one on one run blocking and for the defensive line it's about feet and hands. You watch Kyonte do that and you hear pads pop. He has that explosive first step to him. He's a guy who caught my eye in a lot of one on ones drills."