TKR Pod: Recap of Rutgers loss to Purdue + Latest on Women's Hoops Issues

The guys then transition to talk about the women's basketball program, which has several of their own issues starting with five-star freshman Kiyomi McMiller (25:56).

Richie and Alec break down arguably Rutgers Basketball's worst loss of the season versus Purdue on Thursday night (1:51). They go over the issues on defense (11:27) before transitioning the issues on offense (15:52) and if there's a way to fix it.

Hey, Rutgers fans! Get ready to slam dunk your style with Knight and Day Apparel!Cheer on your Scarlet Knights this basketball season in our exclusive Rutgers gear! From trendsetting designs to lifestyle garments, we’ve got everything you need to support your team in comfort and flair.Stand out in the crowd and show your passion for Rutgers basketball with designs that celebrate every dribble, dunk, and victory!

Use our promo code RUTGERSRIVALS to get 10% off your purchase!

Don’t wait—head to Knight and Day Apparel today and gear up for game day! Go Knights!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo