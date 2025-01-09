TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Purdue Postgame

Opening Statement from Coach Steve Pikiell: “Thank you for coming as usual. This is not the outcome we expected today. Purdue is good. We have to play better than we did against them. We do not normally turn the ball over generally, so to have Ten turnovers and Twelve in the first half is not the way to play against Purdue. We need to get our guys on the same page. We need to get them healthy and play better. We had two good days of practice so I thought we were locked in. We got off to a bad start and could not catch up after that.”

Coach Pikiell on concerns for toughness and effort: “I am concerned about a lot, but we have shown signs of being tough in our effort. We have gotten this game to a five-point difference after not playing well at all. Then, we just do not finish. So, we have to figure that out for sure. We are getting a bit better. We did some things defensively, but our offense did not put us in the position to get things done.”

Coach Pikiell on Dylan Harper's health: “It has been a journey. He practiced yesterday so that was the first good practice that he has had. It is a work in progress. He is tough but we will get him back. He has not practiced in Seven days so it can be tough. Hopefully, he will continue to feel more like himself in the weeks ahead.”

Coach Pikiell on what happened during tonight's game: “We just did not get off to a good start. They have been practicing well. I think when you turn the ball over as alarmingly as they did for the first Six to Seven possessions, it puts you in a bind. That is not how we wanted to start the game. We fought back and got the game to a reasonable number against a good team. Obviously, their point guard (Braden Smith) is special. He is a veteran and he really did an unbelievable job tonight. But, we need to play better from the start but also finish better”

Coach Pikiell on being able to keep within the 10-point mark considering unbelievable amounts of turnovers: “We just have to be more consistent on both ends of the floor. Our guys are tough as nails. We need to get everyone on the same page, and soon. This is a big boy, 40-minute league. You must be good on all ends of the floor but you also need to fight through some adversity. We have to continue to fight through the obstacles that come about in the game.”

Coach Pikiell on team's obstacles: “There is not One thing you can pinpoint. First game, we did not rebound enough against Indiana. This time, we turned the ball over too much. We have to do a better job in all aspects. I need these guys to lock in and believe. We have to make some timely plays and stops. The games change within a possession or Two. But that can not happen to us anymore. It is not One thing. We need to play better, and I need to coach better.”

Coach Pikiell on playing Lathan Sommerville: “Lathan (Sommerville) has been pretty consistent for us. I thought the match-ups tonight we're good. I thought his footwork was great. He earned that opportunity. I like how he responded when he came off the bench in terms of playing hard. Those guys work and must keep competing for their time.”

Coach Pikiell on enforcing culture on team: “These guys are great. It is a newly assembled team, they do not have the past experience. If you were at practice yesterday, you would think they were ready. We are trying to find the toughness down the stretch. We have gotten better at rebounding, but you can not rebound turnovers. I told the guys we would have had Four or Five more offensive rebounds if we would have gotten Four or Five more shots at the rim. But, this is a work in progress. They are starting to learn, and they are getting better defensively and doing things they weren't doing throughout the year.”

Coach Pikiell on fear of not making the NCAA Tournament: “No, I do not worry about that. I worry about UCLA that we are playing next week. I want to get these guys to play well. They are terrific. I talk to everyone from everywhere, and they are great. There is a lot of basketball season left, we need to focus on working on that. I have been on both ends of the decision spectrum in terms of the Big 10 Tournament. We were the last ones in One year and the first ones out the next. This is an unbelievable league with many opportunities left so we have to focus on that for now. When I took this job, it was during a 30-year NCAA drought. I have been a part of losing streaks so I am well aware of what is on the line. Luckily, Selection Sunday is 66 days from now. It is not today. These guys can take these opportunities and turn their season around. But, we have to get there first.”