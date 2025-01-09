Rutgers inks Kirk Ciarrocca to extension through 2027 season

With the new updates, Kirk Ciarrocca has added one year to his current deal extending it through the 2027 season. He also earned a $500,000 pay increase as well, bringing his salary for the 2025 season to $1.9 million. According to USA Today, that salary would have him tied for the 10th highest assistant coach in all of college football along with Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi and Iowa DC Phil Parker.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as Ciarrocca has completely turned around the Scarlet Knights offense this past season. For the first time since 2007, the Scarlet Knights had a 2,000+ yard passer, 1,000+ yard rusher and two 600+ yard receivers. On top of that, the team also averaged 29.8 points per game, which was their highest since season.