Miller spoke with the media this past week about his final year, training camp and much more.

Rutgers Football wide receiver Dymere Miller enters his final season of college football, after joining the program this past spring via the transfer portal from Monmouth.

Question: So what's it been like, the big jump going from FCS to FBS?

Dymere Miller: “I definitely say the speed, the tempo of the game is definitely a lot faster and physicality but as far as skill set, I feel like everybody with the same skill set is not really that much different”.

Q: You’re now at a FBS school, which means you’re in FBS facilities, weight rooms, streetstyle, how's that helped you kind of make that adjustment?

DM: “It's amazing, especially with keeping up with your health, your body and stuff, having a nutritionist and there are a million trainers, other stuff in the building to help your body and stuff like that”.

Q: Have you felt like you made a growth, Have you gotten more muscular and stuff like that?

DM: “Oh, yeah, for sure. Definitely gained more muscle mass, put more weight on and stuff like that.”.

Q: Going up against a potential NFL defensive backs everyday, what has that been like?

DM: “It's amazing. It was great when you'd be in a building and it's your brothers and it's all fun and games, then we'll get out in the field just competition, because we all know we want to go.”

Q: Coach Schiano said the wide receiver room was gonna have a lot of competition just to kind of figure out playing time, what does that competition but like in the early days?

DM: “it's amazing competing with the guys, especially because at the same time, there's gonna be competing with each other, we coach each other at the same time. So just growing with each other and just taking steps to be where we need to be. It's just the best thing that we can do.”

Q: Any guys stand out to you so far?

DM: “I feel like everybody in the room has just been making so many plays that there really is nobody that you can put in the back and nobody's going to put in the front. We are all just stepping up to the plate when it's our time.”

Q: Coach Ciraocca always says it takes like three to four years to master his offense. Obviously you don't have that time being a one year guy. How much of a grasp do you feel you have of it?

DM: “I mean, being a veteran guy, I know how to come in here and I know how to get straight in the playbook. So the playbook has never really been a problem with me since I've been a freshman, knowing just how bad you want it, just studying every night getting the plays down and stuff like that.”

Q: I know you moved around a lot last year on Monmouth going from slot a little bit and then you also played the outside. Do you really have a preference there or is it just more or less wherever they want to play?

DM: “ I mean, it is really wherever I can be to help the team to be honest. Wherever the coaches need me, that is where I am going to be to make the team better.”

Q: You were down the road at Monmouth. Did you pay attention at all to Rutgers and to the program?

DM: “Aaron and Avery [Young], they are actually childhood friends of mine. So since they've been up here, I've been watching Rutgers and cheering them on and talking to them.”

Q: We've gotten a sense that a lot of the national media is talking about Rutgers recently, a lot of expectations being put on you guys. How do you deal with that, as a team and as an individual.

DM: “As of right now, expectations right now were just staying healthy to get to day four of training camp. We are not really looking ahead towards the season until we get out of here.

Q: Have you played the new college football video game and you were ranked the top receiver on Rutgers currently. What was that like to see?

DM: “It's amazing. I'm not gonna lie. I'm out there. I'm giving it to them on NCAA when I'm on the sticks. But it is nice to know to be on a college football game it just came out. What was it like 10 years ago, so to be in that? That's definitely amazing. Especially like 20 years down the road. You look back at it later. I was in this game so it's definitely fun.”

Q: So who's the best on the team? That you've played?

DM: “I'm not going to lie, me and Kyle be going at it. I think I got more wins than him though. I haven't really played that many people on the team.”

Q: Coach Schiano said it seems like you move a little different on the field and you could be in for a special season based on what he has seen out of you in practice. What does it mean to you to have your head coach say something like that about you?

DM: “It's amazing to hear stuff like that come from him but that's what he brought me here to do. So that's what I'm expecting to do. That's what I expect him to say because like I said that's what I'm here to do.”

Q: The obvious goal is winning games. Do you have any personal goals for the season for your final season?

DM: “I don't really get into personal goals when I'm playing, I'm just playing whatever happens that game, that season we look back at it after but like my personal goal is winning. I have not been on a winning team in a couple years so I just really want to win.”

Q: What has Athan been like as the quarterback as the leader of this team so far these past few months?

DM: “Athan is an amazing quarterback especially outside of football, just his personality how he gets along with guys even from the first day. We were on our official visit I'm sitting back and more quiet he's outgoing and having fun. Athan is an amazing communicator and everything like that.”

Q: You guys were on the same official visit at the same time? Where you guys able to connect at that time and build it from there?

DM: “I was in the back chilling quiet. So I did not really talk to him. We spoke and introduced ourselves to each other obviously, only because you never know where anybody's going. So it is just how are you doing?”

Q: Did you guys organize offseason throwing sessions or work together before training camp at all?

DM: “No, we are all about sweet and relaxed, training we train hard as hell here. So, everything we do is here, and then when we're off, visit your family I go see my daughter and stuff like that. So when, when I'm off, I'm taking my off days.”