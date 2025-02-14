Previewing Rutgers Baseball's Season Opening Series versus Kennesaw State

It's officially opening day for Rutgers Baseball as they are down south to take on Kennesaw State in a three game weekend series that starts with a double header on Friday. Now the Scarlet Knights come into this season with a bunch of new faces, as the large majority of their roster consists of newcomers via the Transfer Portal and High School Recruiting. The program as a whole is looking to bounce back after a not so great 2024 season, where they finished 28-25 on the year. The Owls however are coming in with NCAA Tournament aspirations after just missing it last year. Kennesaw State was one game away from winning the ASUN Conference last season and they hope to get over the hump this year. With all that being said, let's take a look at everything you need to know for this weekend series.

KENNESAW STATE OWLS

Kennesaw State is led by their head coach, Ryan Coe, who’s in his fourth season in charge of the program. The Owls pitching staff will be led by junior right-handed pitcher Braden Osbolt and the Peach State native is coming off a productive sophomore season where he posted a 5-2 record with a 4.48 ERA and struck out 51 batters in 70.1 innings pitched. He was also named to the All-Atlantic Sun Third Team last year. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Gold will get the start for the Kennesaw State Owls in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. He pitched for the University of Georgia last season, but only made two appearances in total. In the series finale, junior right-handed pitcher Nolan Silver will get the nod. He made 21 appearances and three starts last season, while posting a 2-3 record with a 4.13 ERA, a .246 opponent batting average, and struck out 38 batters in 48 innings pitched. As for the Kennesaw State offense, they return their leading hitter from last season in senior outfielder Chris Cole. He slashed .345/.463/.427 with 38 hits, seven doubles, a team-high 17 stolen bases, and a .890 OPS. Another name to watch for the Owls is outfielder Cam Suto. The Division II transfer put up monster numbers at Lee University, batting .393 with 20 home runs and 60 runs scored. He has made a big jump from the DII level, but his bat is unquestioned. Two other Owls to watch in this weekend's series are Donovan Cash and Jackson Chirello.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS