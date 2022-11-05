News More News
PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to welcome No. 5 Michigan to town

Anthony Siciliano • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer

Rutgers Football is back home this week as they hope to get back in the win column. This will be a tough task as one of the Big Ten's best in No. 5 ranked Michigan comes to town.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GAME NOTES....

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 5 Michigan Wolverines

WHEN: Saturday at 7:30pm ET || BTN

WHERE: SHI Stadium (52, 454) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Michigan -26.5 pts || Over/Under: 45.0 pts

SERIES RECORD: Michigan leads the series 7-1

PREGAME COVERAGE   

- QB GAVIN WIMSATT TALKS MICHIGAN

- DE AARON LEWIS TALKS FACING MICHIGAN

- WEDNESDAY RU FOOTBALL PRACTICE NOTES

- VIDEO: HC GREG SCHIANO PREVIEWS MICHIGAN MATCHUP

- PODCAST PREVIEW FT. MAIZE & BLUE REVIEW'S TREVOR MCCUE

- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS

2022 WOLVERINES BY THE NUMBERS...

RECORD: 8-0 (5-0)

POINTS PER GAME: 41.0

POINTS AGAINST: 11.5

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 223.8

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 246.0

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 52.5

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 79.8

KEY MINNESOTA PLAYERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)...

-- QB JJ McCarthy (126-of-169 for 1,464 yards / 10 TDs)

-- RB Blake Corum (179 car. for 1078 yards / 14TDs)

-- WR Ronnie Bell (39rec. for 482yds / 1 TD)

KEY MICHIGAN PLAYERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....

-- LB Junior Colson (59 total tackles, 1 sack)

-- DB Rod Moore (31 total tackles, 3INTs)

TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS THIS PAST OFFSEASON....

2022 TOP RECRUITS FOR MICHIGAN....

{{ article.author_name }}