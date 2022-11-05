PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to welcome No. 5 Michigan to town
Rutgers Football is back home this week as they hope to get back in the win column. This will be a tough task as one of the Big Ten's best in No. 5 ranked Michigan comes to town.
With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME NOTES....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 5 Michigan Wolverines
WHEN: Saturday at 7:30pm ET || BTN
WHERE: SHI Stadium (52, 454) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Michigan -26.5 pts || Over/Under: 45.0 pts
SERIES RECORD: Michigan leads the series 7-1
PREGAME COVERAGE
- QB GAVIN WIMSATT TALKS MICHIGAN
- DE AARON LEWIS TALKS FACING MICHIGAN
- WEDNESDAY RU FOOTBALL PRACTICE NOTES
- VIDEO: HC GREG SCHIANO PREVIEWS MICHIGAN MATCHUP
- PODCAST PREVIEW FT. MAIZE & BLUE REVIEW'S TREVOR MCCUE
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2022 WOLVERINES BY THE NUMBERS...
RECORD: 8-0 (5-0)
POINTS PER GAME: 41.0
POINTS AGAINST: 11.5
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 223.8
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 246.0
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 52.5
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 79.8
KEY MINNESOTA PLAYERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)...
-- QB JJ McCarthy (126-of-169 for 1,464 yards / 10 TDs)
-- RB Blake Corum (179 car. for 1078 yards / 14TDs)
-- WR Ronnie Bell (39rec. for 482yds / 1 TD)
KEY MICHIGAN PLAYERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- LB Junior Colson (59 total tackles, 1 sack)
-- DB Rod Moore (31 total tackles, 3INTs)
TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS THIS PAST OFFSEASON....
2022 TOP RECRUITS FOR MICHIGAN....
--------------------------------------------------------------
