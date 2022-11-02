In three less games, Rutgers sophomore defensive end Aaron Lewis has already surpassed many of the statistics totals he had from a year ago.

Lewis is up to 35 tackles including 6.5 for a loss. He also has a forced fumble and a sack. Those numbers aren't all eye-popping, but Lewis has been better than what the stats show.

Per Pro Football Focus, Lewis was one of two players (Alabama's Will Anderson, a presumptive first round pick in next year's NFL Draft), to have a pass rushing grade and a run defensive grade of 80 or better.

Those overall season ratings took a slight dip this past weekend against Minnesota. He finished with a defensive grade of 58.9 (65.4 pass rush/55.6 run defense), but he still was in on 10 tackles.

Now opposing defenses are double teaming him to neutralize the emergent force. Lewis is becoming the No. 1 player on the Rutgers defense to game plan for.

“There's no doubt. You saw what Minnesota did. They double teamed him most of the time," head coach Greg Schiano said. "Two things there. No. 1, get used to it, Aaron, because you earned it, and No. 2, how about some other guys, you've got to show up bigger now. Not that guys don't, I think we have some guys that have raised up, but we are young up there, too, with the exception of (Ifeanyi Maijeh), really that's a young group. So understanding when he gets the double team what does that mean for the rest of us, how are they going to block the rest of us. And it's always different when it's first and second down and when it's third down or situational football, because then you're attacking just the pass.

“When it's normal downs, you've got to play the run and the pass so it's not quite as easy to kind of rig it up to help somebody come free. So it's a challenge but as guys get more experienced, it's a feel thing as well. I feel the protection sliding to me, there's certain things I can do. I feel the protection sliding away from me, there's things I can do. That takes repetition, and we are getting better at it. Consistency, being able to feel it every time. Nobody does it every time you know what I mean but nine out of ten times, you feel the slide, you shoot the twist game, it happens naturally. It's called a natural game. But it's anything but natural. It happens over time because guys feel it.”