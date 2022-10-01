News More News
PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to take on No. 3 ranked Ohio State

Anthony Siciliano
Staff Writer

Rutgers Football is headed back to the road, as the Scarlet Knights are set to take on the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday afternoon in a matchup of Big Ten Conference foes.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GAME NOTES....

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

WHEN: Saturday at 3:30pm EST || Big Ten Network

WHERE: Ohio Stadium (104,944) -- Columbus, Ohio

SPREAD: Ohio State -39.5pts || Over/Under at 58pts

2021 BUCKEYES BY THE NUMBERS...

RECORD: 11-2 (8-1)

POINTS PER GAME: 45.7 points

POINTS AGAINST: 22.8 points

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 380.9 yds

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 180.3 yds

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 246.2 yds

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 127.8 yds

KEY OHIO STATE PLAYERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)...

-- QB CJ Stroud (79-of-112 for 1,222 yards / 16 TDs)

-- RB TreVeyon Henderson (50 car. for 318 yards / 3 TDs)

-- WR Emeka Egbuka (26 rec. for 442 yards / 5 TDs)

KEY OHIO STATE PLAYERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....

-- LB Tommy Eichenberg (20 solo tackles, 2 sacks)

-- S Lathan Ransom (10 solo tackles)

