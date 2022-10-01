PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to take on No. 3 ranked Ohio State
Rutgers Football is headed back to the road, as the Scarlet Knights are set to take on the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday afternoon in a matchup of Big Ten Conference foes.
With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME NOTES....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
WHEN: Saturday at 3:30pm EST || Big Ten Network
WHERE: Ohio Stadium (104,944) -- Columbus, Ohio
SPREAD: Ohio State -39.5pts || Over/Under at 58pts
PREGAME COVERAGE
2021 BUCKEYES BY THE NUMBERS...
RECORD: 11-2 (8-1)
POINTS PER GAME: 45.7 points
POINTS AGAINST: 22.8 points
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 380.9 yds
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 180.3 yds
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 246.2 yds
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 127.8 yds
KEY OHIO STATE PLAYERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)...
-- QB CJ Stroud (79-of-112 for 1,222 yards / 16 TDs)
-- RB TreVeyon Henderson (50 car. for 318 yards / 3 TDs)
-- WR Emeka Egbuka (26 rec. for 442 yards / 5 TDs)
KEY OHIO STATE PLAYERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- LB Tommy Eichenberg (20 solo tackles, 2 sacks)
-- S Lathan Ransom (10 solo tackles)
TOP INCOMING TRANSFERS THIS PAST OFFSEASON....
2022 TOP RECRUITS FOR OHIO STATE....
--------------------------------------------------------------
