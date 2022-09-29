News More News
TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Ohio State

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

The Rutgers football team travels to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.. But before that, the Scarlet Knights and Buckeyes battle in SimLand.

Watch the NCAA Football 14 simulation below to get a taste of the action.

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that mind.

We are also not sure why sometime random players enter the game, especially in the fourth quarter.

Rutgers football SimLand vs. IRL, 2022
Opponent Sim result Actual result

at Boston College

29-6 BC

22-21 RU

WAGNER

--

--

at Temple

30-13 RU

16-14 RU

IOWA

23-20 RU

27-10 Iowa

at Ohio State



NEBRASKA



INDIANA



at Minnesota



MICHIGAN



at Michigan State



PENN STATE



at Maryland



