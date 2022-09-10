PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set for home opener versus Wagner
Rutgers Football is back on the banks this weekend as the Scarlet Knights are all set to welcome the Wagner Seahawks to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup inside of SHI Stadium.
With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME NOTES....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wagner Seahawks
WHEN: Saturday at 4:00pm EST || Big Ten Network
WHERE: SHI Stadium (52,454) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -50.5 points
SERIES RECORD: 0-0 || Teams have never met before
PREGAME COVERAGE
- TKR TV: HC GREG SCHIANO PREVIEWS WAGNER MATCHUP
- WR SEAN RYAN LOOKING TO DO MORE THIS WEEK VS. WAGNER
- STARTING LB DUO LOOKING TO BUILD OFF OF SOLID START TO THE SEASON
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2021 SEAHAWKS BY THE NUMBERS...
RECORD: 0-11 (0-7)
POINTS PER GAME: 12.8 points
POINTS AGAINST: 38.6 points
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 110.2 yds
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 136.2 yds
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 230.0 yds
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 173.6 yds
KEY WAGNER PLAYERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)...
QB Nick Kargman (13-of-32 for 218yds / 2TDs)
RB Rickey Spruill (13 carroes fpr 58yds / 1TD)
WR Naiem Simmons (8 rec. for 162yds / 1TD)
KEY WAGNER PLAYERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
DL Andre Crawley (10 total tackles)
DB Christian Davis (5 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery)
2022 TOP RECRUITS FOR WAGNER....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board