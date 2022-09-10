News More News
PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set for home opener versus Wagner

Anthony Siciliano • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer

Rutgers Football is back on the banks this weekend as the Scarlet Knights are all set to welcome the Wagner Seahawks to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup inside of SHI Stadium.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GAME NOTES....

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wagner Seahawks

WHEN: Saturday at 4:00pm EST || Big Ten Network

WHERE: SHI Stadium (52,454) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -50.5 points

SERIES RECORD: 0-0 || Teams have never met before

PREGAME COVERAGE   

- RECRUIT VISITOR LIST

- MIDWEEK PRACTICE NOTES

- PODCAST PREVIEW SHOW

- TKR TV: HC GREG SCHIANO PREVIEWS WAGNER MATCHUP

- WR SEAN RYAN LOOKING TO DO MORE THIS WEEK VS. WAGNER

- STARTING LB DUO LOOKING TO BUILD OFF OF SOLID START TO THE SEASON

- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS

2021 SEAHAWKS BY THE NUMBERS...

RECORD: 0-11 (0-7)

POINTS PER GAME: 12.8 points

POINTS AGAINST: 38.6 points

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 110.2 yds

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 136.2 yds

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 230.0 yds

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 173.6 yds

KEY WAGNER PLAYERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)...

QB Nick Kargman (13-of-32 for 218yds / 2TDs)

RB Rickey Spruill (13 carroes fpr 58yds / 1TD)

WR Naiem Simmons (8 rec. for 162yds / 1TD)

KEY WAGNER PLAYERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....

DL Andre Crawley (10 total tackles)

DB Christian Davis (5 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery)

2022 TOP RECRUITS FOR WAGNER....

