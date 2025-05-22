Photo Album: 2025 Elite 11 / All-22 Camp - State College Area High School

--------------------------------------------------------------
2026 Indiana three-star ATH Jett Goldsberry has a top six and official visit schedule.
Rutgers Baseball won two out of three this weekend versus Maryland to secure their spot in the Big Ten Tournament.
New Rutgers Football offer and 2026 linebacker Adam Shaw talks Scarlet Knights and upcoming Official Visit.
TKR Pod talks about new Rutgers University President William F. Tate IV + they go in depth on the new transfers.
Here's the opening spread for Rutgers Football's season opener versus the Ohio Bobcats.
