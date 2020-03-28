News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-28 07:07:15 -0500') }} football Edit

New Rutgers commit Keshon Griffin talks pledge to Scarlet Knights

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Rutgers is having quite the recruiting run, landing six commitments in a week, as they’re now up to nine total for the Class of 2021, a group that currently sits at 12th nationally in the Rivals Team Rankings.

The latest of those verbal pledges is Hammonton (NJ) St. Joseph defensive lineman Keshon Griffin, who pledged to the Scarlet Knights on Friday afternoon over offers from Baylor, Boston College, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and others.

The Knight Report caught up with Griffin following his announcement to learn more about why he picked Rutgers to continue his football career and academic journey at the college level.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}