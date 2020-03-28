Rutgers is having quite the recruiting run, landing six commitments in a week, as they’re now up to nine total for the Class of 2021, a group that currently sits at 12th nationally in the Rivals Team Rankings.

The latest of those verbal pledges is Hammonton (NJ) St. Joseph defensive lineman Keshon Griffin, who pledged to the Scarlet Knights on Friday afternoon over offers from Baylor, Boston College, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and others.

The Knight Report caught up with Griffin following his announcement to learn more about why he picked Rutgers to continue his football career and academic journey at the college level.