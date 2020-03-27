SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The South Jersey native attends St. Joseph's High School in Hammonton, New Jersey and chose the Scarlet Knights over 15 other scholarship offers from the likes of schools like Baylor, Boston College, Miami, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and a load of other non power-five schools.

Rutgers Football has landed yet another verbal commit in the class of 2021, as defensive lineman Keshon Griffin becomes the sixth Scarlet Knights commitment over the past nine days.

Griffin was last on campus back in late January for one of the Scarlet Knights first official Junior Days visits.

""It was a real good visit,” Griffin told The Knight Report. "I got to take a tour of the athletic center and then go to the basketball game after, I loved the atmosphere. It felt a lot different there compared to the first time I ever went up. The new coaches were trying to get us all in to buy in to stay home and play for Rutgers.”

Griffin is currently ranked as a 5.7, three-star recruit, along with being the No. 14 overall recruit in New Jersey and No. 28 overall weakside defensive end in the country for his class.

Stay tuned for more on Griffin's commitment right here on The Knight Report!