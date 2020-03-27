The Rutgers Football hot streak on the recruiting trail continued today, as the Scarlet Knights landed their sixth commitment over the past nine days as defensive end Keshon Griffin made his decision public.

With the addition of Griffin, the Scarlet Knights have now jumped up to the number 12 overall class in the entire country for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

