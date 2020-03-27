Rutgers Football's recruiting class now ranked 12th in the country
The Rutgers Football hot streak on the recruiting trail continued today, as the Scarlet Knights landed their sixth commitment over the past nine days as defensive end Keshon Griffin made his decision public.
With the addition of Griffin, the Scarlet Knights have now jumped up to the number 12 overall class in the entire country for the 2021 recruiting cycle.
This is a pretty remarkable feat for head coach Greg Schiano and staff considering they now have four 5.7, three-star recruits in the class of 2021. To put that into comparison, Rutgers only landed six 5.7 or higher ranked recruits over the past two recruiting classes (2018 & 2019) under former head coach Chris Ash.
The Scarlet Knights recruiting class is led by some of the top players in the Garden State, as they have already secured five of the top 25 kids in the state so far, with more likely to hop on board soon.
