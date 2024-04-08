This past week, Rutgers Basketball saw their top two commitments in the class of 2024 face off against some of the best players in the country in the annual McDonald's All-American game. Now each of the 30 NBA teams had at least one scout in attendance not only for the game, but throughout the week of practices and The Knight Report was able to catch up with one of those scouts who will remain anonymous to get his thoughts on the two projected top 2025 NBA Draft picks.

"Dylan has all the tools to be a day one primary shot creator and producer at the college level. Very rarely do you find someone of his ilk, a prospect that has tremendous upside for the NBA level, but also the current day skillset to immediately impact the college level. What was so impressive about him was that he showed the ability to make shots off the catch, which just adds another lever to how he is used and the variety of lineups that he can be placed into. The stage is never too big for him, either, which gives me the belief that you can place the ball into his hands in crunch time situations and trust that he can deliver the best shot possible."