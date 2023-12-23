This past week, Rutgers Basketball saw their top two commitments in the class of 2024 face off against one another on the hardwood as No. 2 overall Ace Bailey and his McEachern High School team took on No. 3 overall Dylan Harper and the Don Bosco Prep team in the City of Palms Classic.

TKR was in attendance for the event along with over 40+ NBA scouts that were there to scout the duo as both are projected high lottery picks for the 2025 NBA Draft.

With that being said, TKR was able to talk with an NBA Scout who will remain anonymous about his thoughts on both players.