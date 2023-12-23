Advertisement
NBA scout talks potential of Rutgers commits Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

This past week, Rutgers Basketball saw their top two commitments in the class of 2024 face off against one another on the hardwood as No. 2 overall Ace Bailey and his McEachern High School team took on No. 3 overall Dylan Harper and the Don Bosco Prep team in the City of Palms Classic.

TKR was in attendance for the event along with over 40+ NBA scouts that were there to scout the duo as both are projected high lottery picks for the 2025 NBA Draft.

With that being said, TKR was able to talk with an NBA Scout who will remain anonymous about his thoughts on both players.

“Ace is someone that can be practically as good as he wants to be. He has the positional size, ball skills, shot and athleticism that could make him, if it all hits, among the more valuable draft prospects in the coming years because of the prototype and mold that he comes in that has become so coveted in the NBA in recent years.”

“Harper is a dude that has the it factor to him. His development with his physicality and athleticism in recent months has been the separator as far as his upside and improving his ceiling. The shot will remain the primary question mark and the easiest portion of his game to nitpick but with the progressions that he has shown with it and the ability to play off the ball some now, too, much would have to go wrong if we are not talking about Harper as a top-10 draft pick a year from now.”

Stay tuned for more on Bailey, Harper and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!

