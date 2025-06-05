Five programs that are punching above their weight in recruiting

Kenny Dillingham (Photo by © Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

ARIZONA STATE

Jake Fette (Photo by Marshall Levenson/Rivals.com)

Head coach Kenny Dillingham has certainly "activated the valley" with this recruiting class, which currently sits at No. 15 in the team rankings. It's been more than 10 years since the Sun Devils have finished with a top-20 recruiting class and it's not out of the question to think Arizona State could reach that threshold this year. Just one season after its unlikely run to the College Football Playoff, Arizona State currently holds commitments from three four-star prospects, which is more than in any Arizona State class since the 2021 recruiting cycle. The Sun Devils may not be known as a recruiting power but the arrow is certainly pointing up.

ILLINOIS

Michael Clayton II (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Head coach Bret Bielema has been making waves in the media this offseason but don't let that distract you from the success the Illini have been experiencing on the recruiting trail. Illinois currently has a top-10 recruiting class, something the program has never had at the end of a recruiting cycle. In fact, Illinois' highest-ranked recruiting class was in 2007 when it finished at No. 20 in the team rankings. With five four-star prospects onboard, Illinois is set up to finish with one of the best recruiting classes in program history. If they crash the College Football Playoff this season, who knows how high the Illini could finish.

LOUISVILLE

Briggs Cherry (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Cardinals were fully engaged with recruiting the transfer portal earlier than the majority of college football teams and have been aggressive there over the last few years, signing just 15 or 16 high school prospects in each of the last four years. In this cycle though, head coach Jeff Brohm and company already have 17 commitments and find themselves just outside the top 10 and the team rankings. With two Rivals250 commitments and an additional four-star commitment, the Cardinals are in position for their highest-ranked recruiting class since the 2023 cycle.

RUTGERS

Dyzier Carter

Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano have had highly ranked recruiting classes early in the recruiting process in previous years only to see teams surpass them by the time National Signing Day rolls around. Still, the Scarlet Knights have put together a strong recruiting class with five four-star prospects and currently sit inside the top 10 of the team rankings. Rutgers has never finished with a top-25 recruiting class, but there is still time for the Scarlet Knights to pick up momentum with key prospects and reel them in before the end of the recruiting cycle.

USC

Elbert Hill