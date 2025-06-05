Advertisement
Published Jun 5, 2025
TKR POD: Three-Star North Carolina TE DJ Howerton commits to Rutgers
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the eighth commitment from the official weekend visit for Rutgers in three-star tight end DJ Howerton from North Carolina (1:30). They then discuss who else from the visit weekend could end up as a Scarlet Knight (9:00).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement