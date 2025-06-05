TKR POD: Three-Star North Carolina TE DJ Howerton commits to Rutgers

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the eighth commitment from the official weekend visit for Rutgers in three-star tight end DJ Howerton from North Carolina (1:30). They then discuss who else from the visit weekend could end up as a Scarlet Knight (9:00).
