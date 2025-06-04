Rutgers Football Flips Toledo RB Commit Michael Dukes Following Visit

Rutgers Football not only hosted one of Toledo's top committed prospect in running back Michael Dukes this weekend, but they also went out and flipped him as well, switching his verbal commitment from the Rockets to the Scarlet Knights.
Dukes is listed as a 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back is now the 18th prospect to join the Scarlet Knights 2026 recruiting class and the first from Michigan this cycle.
As a member of the class of 2026, Dukes plays for Martin Luther King High School over in Detroit, Michigan. Now Dukes originally committed to Toledo back in late February over offers from programs such Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State and several others. After some further evaluations, a fellow Big Ten program in Michigan State also joined the fray, offering back on May 21st.
After offering just a few weeks back in early May, running backs coach Damiere Shaw and crew were able to get him on campus this weekend for an official visit and sealed the deal, thus landing their top ranked running back prospect.
Now how is Dukes on the field? This past season as a junior, he finished the year with 1,343 yards and 20 touchdowns on 123 carries, which equals out to 10.92 yards per carry.
Stay tuned for more on Dukes and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!
