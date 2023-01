On Tuesday, Rivals released their latest update to Rivals150 hoops rankings for the class of 2023 and it featured two current Rutgers Basketball commits. Below is a list of those prospects as well as where they were ranked in the previous rankings.

NEW RANKING: 20 PREVIOUS RANKING: 30 Griffths overall ranking has risen once again as he continues to prove he might be the number one overall shooter in the class of 2023. In the latest update, he moved up 10 spots in the top 150 rankings. "Griffiths is definitely a player that Rutgers fans should be excited about. He’s arguably the best shooter in the class and at 6-foot-7, gives Steve Pikiell a versatile weapon on the perimeter. Griffiths gives you a knockdown shooter that can play a couple of positions and should really excel in the Scarlet Knights’ system." -- Rivals Hoops Recruiting Analyst Travis Graf