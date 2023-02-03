Rutgers Football has inked two key defensive assistant coaches to contract extensions today as both defensive line coach Marquise Watson and cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey both signed new contract extensions that will keep them with the program until February 2025.

According to the OPRA request, both contracts state that Watson and Orphey will each make $400,000 per year over the next two seasons with the Scarlet Knights.

These numbers indicate significant raises for both coaches, as Watson only made $275k for the 2022 season and was scheduled to make $300k this upcoming 2023 season. While Orphey was only making $250k per season based on his original contract.

Both of these moves make a ton of sense as rumors were swirling all over the internet that Ole Miss was making a push for not one, but both assistant coaches.

This is not one, but two big wins for the Scarlet Knights as they showed they will do what it takes to play with the big boys of college football.