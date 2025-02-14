WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on the loss to Iowa: “I appreciate you guys being here. I thank the fans, too, for staying. Fran does a great job, offensively. I knew they were elite. I really thought in the first half we did a good job defending three point land. And in the second half we were trying to defend 3 point land two and giving up the middle; as well as giving up the lanes. We need to do a better job not letting our offense in the second half affect our defense. It’s on me 100%, I didn’t have these guys where they needed to be defensively in a game like this. We have shown at times the ability to stop teams. But Iowa made shots, they made plays, they have really good offensive guys. They lead our league in almost every offensive category, our defense was not where it needed to be tonight to beat a good Iowa team that scores like that.”

Pikiell on Ace Bailey looking sick last game: "Those guys said they could play, Ace said he was ready. There’s a lot on those guys to score twenty. Teams do a good job of doing some different things against them. We had five guys in double figures tonight. We had enough points on the board. I have not done a good job with this group (defending). Really defending and not letting the offense affect your defense. I thought we had that second half tonight. It’s on me, I need to get these guys ready. We have six games left. We have shown signs of being good on that end of the floor. Not consistently, tonight was one of those nights. On a bad night they are really good offensively, they exploit a lot of those mistakes."