TKR POD: Mark Orphey Out, David Rowe In + Rutgers Basketball Season Eulogy

Mike, Richie and Alec break down Mark Orphey leaving Rutgers for Texas and the elevation of David Rowe named CBs coach in his replacement and table set where the coaching staff stands after a busy off-season of changes (1:30).
They close by giving a eulogy for Rutgers Basketball after another disappointing loss last night at home to Iowa (13:00).
