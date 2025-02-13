Advertisement
Published Feb 13, 2025
TKR POD: Mark Orphey Out, David Rowe In + Rutgers Basketball Season Eulogy
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down Mark Orphey leaving Rutgers for Texas and the elevation of David Rowe named CBs coach in his replacement and table set where the coaching staff stands after a busy off-season of changes (1:30).

They close by giving a eulogy for Rutgers Basketball after another disappointing loss last night at home to Iowa (13:00).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement