John McNulty returns to Rutgers Football as a Senior Offensive Analyst

Two-time offensive coordinator John McNulty will return to Rutgers for a third stint, this time as a senior offensive analyst working with the wide receivers and recently-extended position coach Dave Brock, according to reports. NJ Advanced Media's Brian Fonseca was the first to report McNulty's return.

McNulty - replacing Texas A&M-bound John Perry working with the receiver room - served as an analyst for Alabama in 2023 and 2024, previously working under Jeff Hafley as Boston College's offensive coordinator in 2022. He was also an offensive assistant at Penn State in 2019 and was Notre Dame's tight ends coach in 2020-21.

The Pennsylvania native and former Nittany Lions safety had previously served as the Scarlet Knights' offensive coordinator twice, from 2006-08 under Schiano and 2018-19 under former head coach Chris Ash. He also coached Rutgers' wide receivers from 2004-05 before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2006, then became the Scarlet Knights' sole offensive coordinator from 2007-08.

Rutgers had some of its highest and lowest moments with McNulty leading the offense, with one of the Scarlet Knights' best runs in program history in the mid-2000s led by Ray Rice, Mike Teel, Tiquan Underwood, and Kenny Britt.

In 2007, Rutgers had one of its finest offensive seasons, ranking 18th nationally with 449 offensive yards per game, and became the first offense in NCAA history with a 3,000-yard passer (Teel), a 2,000-yard rusher (Rice), and two 1,000-yard receivers (Britt and Underwood).

The Scarlet Knights did not see the same success in his second stint as offensive coordinator. In 2018, Rutgers ranked 120th (out of 129 teams) in the FBS with 18 points per game, and ranked 124th with 115 passing yards per game (worst among non-primary triple option offenses) in a 1-11 campaign led by true freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski.

McNulty and Ash were retained in 2019, but both were let go by former Athletic Director Pat Hobbs one day after a 52-0 loss to then-No. 20 Michigan to start 1-3 on the season.

In between his two offensive coordinator stints at Rutgers, McNulty spent eight seasons across the NFL for four teams in multiple different roles.

He joined the Arizona Cardinals as the team's wide receivers coach from 2009-11 before becoming the team's quarterbacks coach in 2012. He joined Schiano with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2013, then became the Tennessee Titans' quarterbacks coach in 2014-15 after Schiano was let go in Tampa Bay. After two years in Nashville, McNulty served as the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers' tight ends coach in 2016 and 2017 before returning to the Scarlet Knights in 2018.

McNulty brings years of experience at both Rutgers and the NFL with plenty of his time coaching wide receivers. A veteran offensive coach, he slots in Perry's role helping Brock coach a receiver room on the verge of a breakout after solid seasons from Ian Strong, Dymere Miller, and KJ Duff, with former North Texas wide receiver DT Sheffield set to take over Miller's role out of the transfer portal.