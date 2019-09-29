News More News
Rutgers Football HC Chris Ash has been relieved of his position

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Rutgers Football head coach Chris Ash has been let go, per a report from Bruce Feldman on Sunday.

The decision to part ways comes after three and a half seasons. Ash went 8-32 overall and produced a record of 3-26 in conference play during that same time span.

Athletic Director Pat Hobbs released the following statement to the media on Sunday afternoon.

“We appreciate Chris’s dedicated efforts on behalf of our football program, our department and our University,” Hobbs told ScarletKnights.com. “This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Chris and his family have made to our student-athletes. Progress has been achieved in many areas, but, unfortunately, that progress has not been realized on the field of play. As such, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”

In his three and half years at Rutgers, Ash never led the Scarlet Knights to a .500 finish. Year two was Ash's best ever as the head coach at Rutgers, as he managed to finish fifth in the Big Ten Eastern Division with three conference victories.

Stay tuned on The Knight Report for more about Ash's departure soon and updates on the national coaching search which is expected to begin immediately.

