Rutgers Football head coach Chris Ash has been let go, per a report from Bruce Feldman on Sunday. The decision to part ways comes after three and a half seasons. Ash went 8-32 overall and produced a record of 3-26 in conference play during that same time span.

Athletic Director Pat Hobbs released the following statement to the media on Sunday afternoon. “We appreciate Chris’s dedicated efforts on behalf of our football program, our department and our University,” Hobbs told ScarletKnights.com. “This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Chris and his family have made to our student-athletes. Progress has been achieved in many areas, but, unfortunately, that progress has not been realized on the field of play. As such, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”