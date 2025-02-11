Rutgers Football Inks Dave Brock To A New Contract Extension

The Knight Report has learned that Rutgers Football assistant coach Dave Brock has signed a new contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2027 season per an OPRA request.

According to an OPRA request which TKR submitted through Rutgers University, Brock signed a multi-year contract extension with Rutgers late last month.

The contract extension takes him all the way through the 2027 season and he will be making the following in each of those years.

2025: $700,000

2026: $800,000

2027: $900,000

If he leaves after September 1st, 2025, he owes 50% of his total annual salary. However Rutgers will waive any fees if he leaves after September 1st, 2025, for a head coaching position in the National Football League or at the FBS level.