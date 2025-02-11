Rutgers Football Inks Dave Brock To A New Contract Extension

The Knight Report has learned that Rutgers Football assistant coach Dave Brock has signed a new contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2027 season per an OPRA request.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
According to an OPRA request which TKR submitted through Rutgers University, Brock signed a multi-year contract extension with Rutgers late last month.
The contract extension takes him all the way through the 2027 season and he will be making the following in each of those years.
2025: $700,000
2026: $800,000
2027: $900,000
If he leaves after September 1st, 2025, he owes 50% of his total annual salary. However Rutgers will waive any fees if he leaves after September 1st, 2025, for a head coaching position in the National Football League or at the FBS level.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board