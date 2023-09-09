It was a true roller coaster performance for the Scarlet Knights offense today as they played pretty well early on to get a quick 13-0 lead, but then they struggled to move the ball in the third quarter, only to turn it back on to score 23 points in the fourth. The big reason for that turnaround was running back Kyle Monangai, who couldn't be stopped, as he rushed for a game high 165 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

On the flip side of the ball, the defense aka the dark side once again had a strong day, holding the Owls to just seven points on the night. Now the defense did have some issues of their own at times, especially in the third quarter, but they stepped up when they needed to and forced several turnovers while doing so. Overall another good performance from DC Joe Harasymiak and crew to help earn the victory.