INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers Football defeats Temple 36-7 on Saturday night
Rutgers Football improved to 2-0 on the season as they earned a 36-7 victory over Temple tonight under the lights of SHI Stadium.
It was a true roller coaster performance for the Scarlet Knights offense today as they played pretty well early on to get a quick 13-0 lead, but then they struggled to move the ball in the third quarter, only to turn it back on to score 23 points in the fourth. The big reason for that turnaround was running back Kyle Monangai, who couldn't be stopped, as he rushed for a game high 165 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
On the flip side of the ball, the defense aka the dark side once again had a strong day, holding the Owls to just seven points on the night. Now the defense did have some issues of their own at times, especially in the third quarter, but they stepped up when they needed to and forced several turnovers while doing so. Overall another good performance from DC Joe Harasymiak and crew to help earn the victory.
RUTGERS FOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME....
There could've been a couple of different plays here like Ja'Shon Benjamin's 20-yard touchdown reception to kick things off or Sam Brown's return and score. However the most impressive play of the game has to be the 60+ yard pass and catch from Gavin Wimsatt to JaQuae Jackson.
Wimsatt steps up and knows he's going to take the hit, but still hit Jackson on a dime for the big gain.
UP NEXT....
Rutgers Football will be home once again next Saturday as they welcome former Big East Conference foe Virginia Tech to town for a 3:30pm ET game on BTN.
