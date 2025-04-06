Rutgers Football DL Eric O'Neill talks 'dream' to play for Scarlet Knights

"Rutgers was always my dream school," O'Neill said. "When I was in high school, I had a Rutgers lanyard on my backpack and it's still in my house. It hit me a little harder coming here than a different Big Ten or Power Four school. It always felt like my destiny to be here."

Rutgers Football added some firepower to its defensive line during the offseason when James Madison transfer Eric O'Neill committed to the Scarlet Knights on Jan. 1.

"When [Sparber] came in, I was super pumped and it was a surprise for me just as everyone that was here," O'Neill said. "We had our talk right when he came in about how much of a big jump it's going to be and what we're going to need to do. I'm so happy he's here to help me get better."

He also described what it was like reuniting with his James Madison running mate.

"When I went to James Madison, he was one of the most involved guys," O'Neill said regarding Sparber. "He was pushing for me, loved me, and we got along so well. I was so happy to see him come here and I love him as a person and coach."

O'Neill is not the only newcomer from James Madison, as Zach Sparber joined the Scarlet Knights as co-defensive coordinator, alongside Robb Smith, after serving as linebackers coach and helping the Dukes become one of the top defenses in the nation last year.

"It seemed like the best opportunity for me," he said. "I loved everything the coaches were doing and my visit, it just seemed like the perfect fit for me and it's been awesome so far."

O'Neill comes to Rutgers following a season where he was named First Team All-Sun Belt and Second Team All-America by College Football Network. He was also named First Team Group of Five All-America by HERO Sports, All-ECAC Defense, and VaSID First Team All-State.

He explained what it will take to transfer his accomplishments from the purple and gold to the scarlet and white.

"All of us working with the guys and the coaching is going to help a lot," O'Neill said. "All the coaches have been helping me a lot so far adjust to the higher conference, and I think it's going to be great."

O'Neill's journey to Piscataway has not been linear, as he played at LIU for three years and racked up accomplishments there, including being named a 2023 finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which honors the FCS Defensive Player of the Year. He was also selected as the NEC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-NEC.

"I don't think I would have been where I am today without it," he said regarding his journey. "I think if I started higher, I wouldn't have developed as well. I think it lit a fire under me to prove everyone wrong and I'm so excited to be here and for the team this year."

O'Neill explained how head coach Greg Schiano played a role in his commitment and his hope to one day suit up on Sundays.

"Coach [Greg] Schiano's top of the top when it comes to coaches in college football, so the connection he has to the NFL played a part in me coming here," he said. "It's everybody's dream that plays college football."

As a Staten Island native, playing closer to home also played a big part in O'Neill's decision.

"It's hard not to play in your hometown at least for one year," he said. "Being able to play closer to home is going to be awesome, and it's already been great getting to see my family a little bit more than usual."

O'Neill described what Scarlet Knights fans can expect from him and the team this upcoming season.

"I think we're going to succeed very well this year as a team, and playing in a big conference for the first time for me is going to be huge," he said. "I'm a very team-oriented guy, I'm here for my guys and I just hope I could go in there and work my butt off day in and day out every single day."

On the virtual side, O'Neill found himself in some elite company as he was given a 98 overall team card by College Football 25, joining the ranks of Tyler Linderbaum and Hunter Renfrow. He was also one point behind Baker Mayfield, Jessie Bates III, and Zay Jones.

"When you see yourself with Baker Mayfield, Jessie Bates, and stuff like that, and I'm not a very well-known guy yet, seeing them give me that type of credit is amazing," he said. "It was almost hard to believe looking at it."