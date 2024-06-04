Inside The Banks: Rutgers Lands 10 commits, but could more be on the way?
It was a big weekend for Rutgers Football as they landed 10 total verbal commitments from the first Official Visit weekend of the summer.
However there's still several prospects who came to campus that didn't commit, with that being said let's check out where things stand with each of those recruits.
WEEKEND SUMMARY....
The official weekend was a HUGE success, the staff landed 10 total verbal commits.
Rutgers did a great job selling these guys on just about everything from the campus, the program, the surround areas such as NYC and the Jersey Shore, and finally took them to some very nice restaurants as well.
Overall a very good weekend for the Scarlet Knights, as no other program in the country had as good of a weekend as they did.
THE TOP TARGETS....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news