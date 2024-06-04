Advertisement
Inside The Banks: Rutgers Lands 10 commits, but could more be on the way?

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

It was a big weekend for Rutgers Football as they landed 10 total verbal commitments from the first Official Visit weekend of the summer.

However there's still several prospects who came to campus that didn't commit, with that being said let's check out where things stand with each of those recruits.

WEEKEND SUMMARY....

The official weekend was a HUGE success, the staff landed 10 total verbal commits.

Rutgers did a great job selling these guys on just about everything from the campus, the program, the surround areas such as NYC and the Jersey Shore, and finally took them to some very nice restaurants as well.

Overall a very good weekend for the Scarlet Knights, as no other program in the country had as good of a weekend as they did.

THE TOP TARGETS....

