Inside The Banks by The Scarlet Spotlight: Another Transfer On The Way?
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Late on Sunday, former Christ The King (Queens, NY) running back Tirek Murphy announced that he was leaving Purdue and would be entering the transfer portal.
Murphy is a class of 2020 recruit who opted out midway through this past season due to COVID-19, and will have five years remaining to play four seasons. He was a 3-star prospect and the No. 30 running back in the nation per Rivals, but some services had him ranked as a 4-star.
