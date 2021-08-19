How did the CHOP22 class fare in the new defensive position rankings?

Rivals Rankings Week continues and on Thursday the network released their updated rankings for the defensive recruits in the class of 2022. With that being said, The Knight Report decided to see whether Rutgers Football commits either saw a bump or decline in their positional rankings in the latest update. SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

NEW RANKING: No. 19 weakside d-end /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 19 weakside d-end THE SKINNY: Fletcher's position ranking remains the same, as he is still the No. 19 overall weakside defensive end in the country and solidly holds onto his four-star ranking as well. The South Jersey native is also considered one of the top prospects in New Jersey for his class and is a main reason that TKR graded the CHOP22 defensive line group as an A- overall so far. You can view the entire defensive grades right HERE.

NEW RANKING: No. 9 Inside Linebacker /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 8 Inside Linebacker THE SKINNY: The first four-star recruit to join the Rutgers Football class of 2022 only dropped one spot in the inside linebacker ratings this time around, but is still among the best in the nation coming in at number eight overall. Johnson is big reason why TKR gave out such a high grade in linebacker recruiting for the Scarlet Knights in 2022, you can see all the defensive grades HERE.

NEW RANKING: No. 13 Outside Linebacker /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 13 Outside Linebacker THE SKINNY: One of the top commitments for the Scarlet Knights in the class of 2022, Walker remains ranked as the No. 13 overall outside linebacker in the country. He is also the third highest overall commitment in the class for Rutgers and one of the newest commitments as well, recently announcing his decision back in mid July. To learn more about what Rutgers is getting in Walker, you can read TKR's full evaluation right HERE.