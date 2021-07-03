COACHSPEAK: Lou Grasso sees 'shutdown corner ability' in Davison Igbinosun
The last name may ring a bell – Rutgers has landed another Igbinosun.This one is Davison, a 2022 cornerback out of Union (NJ) who picked the Scarlet Knights over Mississippi in particular while Duk...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news