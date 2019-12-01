Greg Schiano is back! According to sources, Greg Schiano is returning to the banks as the next head coach of the Scarlet Knights football program.

The 53-year old coach didn't coach this past season, but he most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State for both the 2017 and 2018 seasons - a unit that he had ranked No. 8 in the country back in 2017. Schiano replaces Chris Ash who was also a defensive coordinator at Ohio State for two seasons back in 2014 and 2015 before he took the Rutgers head coaching job. Ash was fired this past September after compiling an 8-32 record.

Schiano, the former Rutgers head coach from 2001 to 2011, helped to turn around a Scarlet Knights football program which only had four winning seasons since 1980 before his arrival. Despite a rough start, Schiano helped lead Rutgers to the program's second-ever bowl game in program history and first since 1978 when the Scarlet Knights took on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2005 Insight Bowl. The season immediately after, Schiano and crew led Rutgers to a 9-0 start to the season, along with a big time upset win over No. 3 Louisville. The win over the highly-ranked Cardinals had the Scarlet Knights ranked No. 7 in the AP poll, the highest ranking ever in school history. Schiano went 68-67 and had a 5-1 bowl game record. After the 2011 season, Schiano accepted a job as a head coach in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That gig would only last for two seasons before the Bucs decided to let go of both their general manager and head coach. Schiano would finish his NFL coaching career with a record of 11-21.

Schiano will not have it as easy as he did during his first stint in Piscataway. He's now entering arguably the toughest division in all of college football (Big Ten-East) with a roster that is void of the talent necessary to compete week in and week out. But in due time, Schiano should be able to help resurrect a program that has fallen to the bottom of the Big Ten ranks and get the program back to bowl games. Stay tuned right here for more on Schiano’s return to Rutgers and much more right here on The Knight Report!