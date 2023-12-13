While not all of the contract terms have been released yet, Schiano's salary in the 2024 season will be $6.25 million.

Rutgers University athletic director Pat Hobbs announced that the Scarlet Knights' head football coach Greg Schiano has agreed to a contract extension through the 2030 season, keeping him around for another seven years.

"This is a great day for Rutgers Athletics," Hobbs said in a release. "In four years, Coach Schiano has transformed our program, this year resulting in bowl eligibility. Continuity is critical in building winning programs. We have the right leader and the right staff to lead the Scarlet Knights in the years ahead."

Through four seasons in his return to Rutgers, Schiano has an 18-28 record, including a 9-27 record in the Big Ten. However, the Scarlet Knights have had their best season since 2014 with a 6-6 record and an upcoming Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Miami on December 28th.

Schiano's $6.25 million salary in 2024 ranks him roughly around 9th in the Big Ten conference, up from his previous $4 million being tied for 14th in the conference with Purdue's Ryan Walters. The contract terms and salaries for Indiana's Curt Cignetti and Northwestern's David Braun are not currently known.

"I would like to thank President Holloway, Athletic Director Pat Hobbs, the Board of Governors and our entire team for their continued belief in what we are building," Schiano said in the release. "Rutgers is home to my family and me, and we are blessed to have the opportunity to build a championship program right here in New Jersey."

Schiano is the program's all-time winningest head coach, surpassing Frank Burns in the 2022 season. The Scarlet Knights ranked 19th in total defense in the 2023 season, and has won three conference games twice in his four seasons at the helm, as many such seasons as his predecessors had in the previous seven seasons combined.

The program has excelled on the field defensively, retaining several key contributors, as well as in the classroom. Since Schiano's return, the Scarlet Knights have had 195 honorees make the Academic All-Big Ten list, with a program-record 57 in 2021, while recording the highest GPA in team history during the spring 2023 semester.