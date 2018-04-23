PISCATAWAY -- The No. 10-ranked Rutgers men's lacrosse team defeated No. 11 Penn State, 11-8, on Sunday night at High Point Solutions Stadium in a critical Big Ten Conference clash.

With time winding down in the third quarter, Rutgers attacker Connor Vercruysse scored in transition right in front of the net off an assist from midfielder Austin Divitcos with 11 seconds to go in the frame which put the Scarlet Knights up 9-5.

Rutgers was rolling with momentum.

But, after Vercruysse scored, something just wasn't quite right. The goal horn, which is the noise of a train horn, wouldn't stop. Usually, after a Rutgers goal, the horn sounds for a few seconds and sometimes with a short pause in between. This time, the horn kept blowing and it blared throughout the stadium for about five minutes.

The game, which was shown live on BTN, was forced into a TV timeout. It couldn't continue with the horn still going.

When the horn finally stopped and play resumed, the crowd went wild. However, Penn State scored three straight goals, including one at the buzzer to end the third, to cut its deficit to 9-8.

While it was unique and one of the craziest things that's happened in a game for Scarlet Knights head coach Brian Brecht, he took advantage of the stoppage of play, although the Nittany Lions went on a run.

"It was basically an extended timeout," Brecht said with a smile. "We had a chance to keep the team focused on the gameplan. It was tough giving one up off a rebound in a scramble situation. It would have been nice going into the fourth quarter with that extra goal lead, but I'm proud of the guys tonight. ...The Big Ten's a bear."

Rutgers' Kieran Mullins scored with 3:13 left in the game to make 10-8 and then Christian Mazzone scored an empty-net goal with 2:08 to go to give the game's finally tally.

The operators didn't press the horn button.