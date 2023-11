Freshmen Lisa Thompson and Jillian Huerter combined for 31 points as Rutgers women’s basketball defeated St. Francis 80-51 in some Saturday afternoon action at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The two led the Scarlet Knights in scoring off the bench, and Chyna Cornwell and Destiny Adams also scored in double-figures to help Rutgers reach 3-2 on the season.

The Scarlet Knights rained from deep, making 12 three-pointers, their most of the season. Huerter drained five of her seven attempts from beyond the arc and Thompson converted four of her six attempts. The Red Flash got out to an early 5-2 lead before Rutgers ripped off a 22-2 run to close out the first quarter. The second quarter was a bit more sloppy, as the Scarlet Knights shot just 3-for-14 in the period and had 11 turnovers at halftime. While the Red Flash outscored the Knights 15-11 in the period, Rutgers still held a 35-22 halftime lead.