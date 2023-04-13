Fernandes is listed as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound guard and currently ranks as the No. 51 overall player in the transfer portal according to Rivals.

Rutgers Basketball lands it's first of what could be several transfer portal targets this offseason as University of Massachusetts guard Noah Fernandes made his commitment public following a weekend official visit to campus.

Fernandes is a Mattapoisett, Massachusetts native who played his high school ball for Woodstock Academy as well as his AAU ball for Expressions Elite before signing on with Wichita State out of high school. Fernandes only spent one season with the Shockers before transferring to UMass prior to the 2020-21 season.

This past season with the Minutemen was arguably Fernandes best as a college player, he averaged 13.4ppg to go along with 2.5rpg, 4.1apg and 1.3spg. He also became a dangerous shooting threat, hitting at a rate of 48.0% from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc.

Now some might ask, where does Fernandes fit on this Scarlet Knights team heading into next season, as of right now TKR fully expects him to assume the lead guard role alongside Cam Spencer as the duo should combine for some much needed offense.

Stay tuned right here for more on Fernandes' decision, as well as a break down of his game right here on The Knight Report!