2025 NBA Combine Tracker - Rutgers Basketball Edition

The 2025 NBA Draft Combine is happening this week out in Chicago, Illinois and it features two former Rutgers Basketball players in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
With that being said, we here at The Knight Report are tracking how all four players perform this week at the combine, including testing numbers and more.
HEIGHT: 6-foot-4 1/2"
WEIGHT: 213.2-pounds
WINGSPAN: 6-foot-10 1/2"
STANDING REACH: 8-feet, 6-inches
HEIGHT: 6-foot-7 1/2"
WEIGHT: 202.8-pounds
WINGSPAN: 7-foot 1/2"
STANDING REACH: 8-feet, 11-inches
