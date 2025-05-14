Advertisement
Published May 14, 2025
2025 NBA Combine Tracker - Rutgers Basketball Edition
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

The 2025 NBA Draft Combine is happening this week out in Chicago, Illinois and it features two former Rutgers Basketball players in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

With that being said, we here at The Knight Report are tracking how all four players perform this week at the combine, including testing numbers and more.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement
CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

HEIGHT: 6-foot-4 1/2"

WEIGHT: 213.2-pounds

WINGSPAN: 6-foot-10 1/2"

STANDING REACH: 8-feet, 6-inches

HEIGHT: 6-foot-7 1/2"

WEIGHT: 202.8-pounds

WINGSPAN: 7-foot 1/2"

STANDING REACH: 8-feet, 11-inches

NOTABLE TWEETS / CLIPS / ETC....

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement