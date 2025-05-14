Rutgers Basketball lands 2025 Romanian Forward Denis Badalau

Rutgers Basketball went back to the international ranks once again for their latest addition to the roster today, as Denis Badalau has committed to the program per Euro Hopes on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Badalu, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward who hails from Romania, but moved to Italy four years ago and currently plays for Dolomiti Energia Trento in Italian Serie A. This season he's appeared in 10 games so far between league play and EuroCup play, averaging 3.4 PPG, 1.3 RPG and 0.6 APG over 9.4 minutes per game.

Along with his professional play, Badalu also played for Romania in U20 Euro Championship B last year for seven games and averaged 15.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.4 APG, and 1.4 SPG as they went on to win gold.

Along with Rutgers, Badalu was also drawing interest from Virginia.

With the addition, Badalau is also the third European player in the program since Steve Pikiell took over as Head Coach, joining the likes of Oskar Palmquist (2020-24) and fellow 2025 addition in Serbian guard Harun Zrno.

Badalau becomes the 13th player on Rutgers' roster, leaving two remaining spots open. However the Scarlet Knights are expected to use the final two roster spots for walk-ons at the moment.