It’s the third year in a row Sanders has finished his season on top, as his Bergen Catholic squad has completed a historic three-peat which hasn’t been done in New Jersey in 15 years.

When his team called on him in the most important game of the year, Sanders answered as he ran 21 while rushing for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns. Sanders also played lock down defense on Tuesday patrolling the middle of the field as a deep safety.

Sanders ranks as the number 4 player in all of New Jersey and the number 34 safety in the country. The Scarlet Knights are certainly excited to have him as he is their first four-star recruit from New Jersey to commit to RU.

Greg Schiano and the rest of the Rutgers coaching staff are hoping Sanders dominates the Big Ten like he dominated North Jersey high school football. Sanders finished on the first-team all Bergen County and had 1,053 yards rushing and 17 rushing touchdowns on the year and 35 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.